Environmental offenders fined for AZN 21,900 in Azerbaijan

Environmental Protection Department at the Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has revealed the facts of environmental law breaches.

Fineko/abc.az reports citing the ministry that the inspections were held on August 1-15.

"The inspection revealed the facts of environmental law breaches by individuals and legal entities. 50 urgent statutory requirements were compiled on the facts," the report says.

It notes that, in general, punitive administrative sanctions worth AZN 21,900 were applied to 37 facts.

