Envoy: Czech Republic keen for co-op with GUAM countries

The Czech Republic is interested in cooperating with countries of the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, particularly with Azerbaijan, Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vitezslav Pivonka told a press conference in Baku July 19.

“We have taken steps for cooperation with the GUAM countries and hope that we will organize joint projects with the countries participating in this organization in the future,” the envoy said, Trend reports.

Pivonka noted that the Visegrad Group and GUAM countries actively cooperate at the level of embassies.

The parties are also interested in cooperating at other levels – at the level of foreign ministers and state institutions, according to him.

GUAM includes Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova.

The Visegrad Group (V4) consists of Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

News.Az

