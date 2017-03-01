Envoy: Moldova supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldova is following the developments around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Gheorghe Leuca told reporters in Baku March 1.

“We touched upon this issue during political consultations held recently in Baku,” said Leuca. “Moldova has always stated that it supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.”

Leuca said Moldova, Azerbaijan and other countries always support one another within international organizations on settlement of all conflicts, Trend reports.

There are formats involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement and they are trying to solve this issue within international law and find the most acceptable solution to all the conflicts, added the ambassador.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

