EP president says EU ‘ready’ to grant Ukraine candidate status

The European Union is ready to open doors to Ukraine and to grant the country candidate status, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said on the eve of the EU summit, News.Az reports citing UNIAN.

“For me, Ukraine is Europe. This week is very crucial. I look forward to embracing our Ukrainian brothers and sisters with our families,” she stressed.

Metsola also expressed confidence that Ukraine will be a candidate for EU membership.

“I am confident that all the necessary steps will be taken,” she added.

The EU leaders are set to decide on granting Ukraine candidate status at the summit scheduled for June 23-24.

News.Az