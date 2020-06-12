EP statement on Karabakh causes panic among Armenian public

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament’s statement, which condemns the attempt to illegally build a road connecting Armenia with the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and other regions of Azerbaijan, and expresses full support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, caused outrage and panic among the Armenian and politicians, News.Az reports.

Commenting on the issue, Armenia’s first Ombudsman, human rights activist Larisa Alaverdyan described the statement as ‘complete failure of Armenian parliamentary diplomacy’.

“Either this is a failure, if the Armenian side aspired to achieve something, but failed, or it is the logical result of the Armenian authorities’ tactics and strategy for international settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” she said.

In turn, former Armenian prime minister Serzh Sargsyan, who is now a disgraced politician, hastened to send a relevant letter to European Parliament President Donald Tusk, in which he expressed his disappointment on this issue.

The statement also triggered panic among separatists in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh. Artak Beglaryan, so-called “ombudsman” of the puppet regime, accused European officials of “playing along with Baku”. He called for support to all illegal actions of the regime of separatists and occupiers.

News.Az