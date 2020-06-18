EPP reiterates support for OSCE MG efforts on Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European People’s Party (EPP) reiterates its comprehensive support for the efforts and basic principles of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution, EPP President Donald Tusk said.

Tusk made the statement on the occasion of the 7th EPP Eastern Partnership Leaders Meeting.

Noting that the conflict resolution is EPP’s priority, Tusk expressed the EPP’s support for territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

“We reiterate our support for territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders… we reiterate our comprehensive support for the efforts and basic principles of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution,” he said.

Tusk went on to add that the European Union maintains a strong commitment toward the Eastern Partnership; this is even more true for the EPP, which has been one of the major actors vis-à-vis the Eastern Partnership since its launch.

News.Az