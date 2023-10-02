Equality of rights and freedoms, including security, guaranteed to everyone in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh: Presidential Administration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reintegration of the Armenian residents of Garabagh is carried out on the basis of the Constitution, laws and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the the country’s Presidential Administration said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

The equality of rights and freedoms, including security, is guaranteed to everyone in Garabagh regardless of their ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation, the Presidential Administration stated.

News.Az