Erdogan accuses US of financially supporting ISIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the US of sponsoring the ISIS terrorist group as well as failing to fulfill the promise to withdraw Syrian Kurdish forces from the Syrian regions liberated from ISIS militants.

"They [the US] said they were fighting ISIS, but what did they do instead? Gave ISIS a load of dollars… We do not want to enter into an allied relationship with them on Afrin. The United States has constantly violated our agreements. In Manbij, in Raqqa. When we offered to work there together, they promised that not a single member of the PYD [Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party] would remain there, don't worry," Sputnik cited Erdogan as saying.

According to Erdogan, Ankara does not want to be allied with the US on the Syrian border area of Afrin, controlled by Syrian Kurdish groups, since Washington "does not keep its word.

News.Az

News.Az