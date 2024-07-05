Erdogan addresses controversy over Turkish footballer’s celebration at EURO 2024 match

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday addressed the controversy over Turkish footballer Merih Demiral's celebration at EURO 2024 match against Austria which Türkiye won 2-1, when he formed the shape of a wolf's head with his fingers, known as grey wolf sign in Turkish culture, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

He said no one criticizes other nations for their national symbols such as the eagle on German uniforms or the rooster on French shirts.Erdogan noted that Merih's gesture was a personal expression of excitement, and that the Turkish Foreign Ministry has handled the situation.The Turkish leader expressed hope for a victory in Saturday's match against Netherlands in the quarterfinals to advance to the next round, and said he plans to attend the game in Berlin.

News.Az