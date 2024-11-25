Erdoğan and NATO chief address "collective security" challenges in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the "growing challenges" to the alliance’s "collective security" during a meeting in Ankara on Monday, News.az reports citing Turkish media ş

Rutte was in Ankara on Monday for high-level talks with Turkish officials. His meeting with Erdoğan at the presidential palace was also attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.Rutte announced the details of his visit on X, saying that he met with Erdoğan to discuss the growing challenges to “our collective security — including the threat of terrorism, the war in Ukraine, and the crisis in the Middle East.”He said Turkey makes invaluable contributions to NATO in an increasingly unpredictable world.Fidan also had separate one-on-one talks with the NATO chief, the Foreign Ministry said.This was Rutte’s first official visit to Ankara since taking office as NATO chief on October 1.Rutte, a former Dutch premier, became NATO’s 14th secretary general in October, succeeding the long-serving Jens Stoltenberg.Turkey has been a member of the alliance since 1952 – over 70 years.

News.Az