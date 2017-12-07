Erdogan and Putin to discuss US decision on Jerusalem



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"Taking this type of step puts the world, especially the region, in a ring of fire," Erdogan said in a speech to supporters at Ankara airport before heading on a visit to Greece, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

President Erdogan said he was due to speak with Pope Francis and leaders of Russia, France, Germany, the U.K. and Spain regarding Trump's decision on Thursday evening or on Friday, the Daily Sabah reported.

On Wednesday, Trump kicked off the process of moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

