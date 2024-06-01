Erdogan approves two more Türkiye-Azerbaijan agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed decrees approving two intergovernmental agreements signed between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

The relevant information was published in Resmi Gazete (Official Newspaper), News.Az reports.In particular, the protocol on cooperation in construction work between the governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, signed on December 22, 2022, was approved. This document was approved by the President of Azerbaijan on March 18, 2023.Moreover, the intergovernmental agreement on cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, signed on November 13, 2023, was approved.This document envisages the expansion of cooperation in cultural heritage, cinema, theatre, art, museums, librarianship and other spheres.The agreement also aims to strengthen the interaction between the two countries in the context of the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

