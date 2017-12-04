Erdogan: Armenia remains beyond trade and energy projects because of Diaspora influence

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia, especially under the influence of its diaspora, has blocked all channels for cooperation with us, and therefore remained beyond all energy, transport and trade projects."

According to 1news.az, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the due statement during the congress of the local organization of his "Justice and Development" party in the province of Agra.

"Meanwhile, Georgia has become a bridge between Turkey and the West on the one hand and the Caucasus and Central Asia region on the other, and so secured its future," the Turkish leader said.

