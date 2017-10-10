Erdogan arrives in Belgrade for two-day visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Serbia’s capital Monday for an official two-day visit, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan was accompanied by a large delegation including Chief of Turkish General Staff Hulusi Akar, Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Isik, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci.



Erdogan is scheduled to meet his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic and the country's parliament speaker. They will also hold talks on bilateral issues and sign a range of agreements.



The leaders are also expected to attend the Turkey-Serbia Business Forum.



Erdogan will also visit the Damad Ali Pasha Tomb in Belgrade Fortress, an Ottoman structure which is undergoing renovation by a Turkish development agency.



He will also visit the Sokullu Mehmet Pasha Fountain, another Ottoman-era structure in Belgrade, before going to the southern Muslim-majority city of Novi Pazar on Wednesday.

