Erdogan: Azerbaijan taking matters into own hands amid Armenian attacks, global silence

Azerbaijan was forced to take matters into their own hands and respond to flagrant Armenian attacks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said as Baku launched a military operation in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh area after years of aggression, Daily Sabah reports.

Speaking at a symposium on International Maritime Law, Eastern Mediterranean, Erdogan said Azerbaijan has been facing attacks in the past three decades and the international community stood by as Armenia kept attacking.

“I condemn Armenia once again for attacking Azerbaijani lands. It is about time to end the crisis that had started with the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Erdogan said.

He noted that peace will be restored in the region if Armenia halts attacks against Azerbaijan and leaves the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

The president said recent developments have given all countries in the region an opportunity to utilize realistic and fair solution methods and that Turkey hopes they make the best use of this opportunity.

Criticizing the Minsk trio, which includes the U.S., Russia and France, for failing to find a solution to the three-decade problem, Erdogan said their initiative has been ineffective.

“They have almost done everything possible not to solve the problem, and now they give advice and occasionally threaten,” Erdogan said, adding that even though they question the Turkish military’s presence and support for Azerbaijan, they have delivered thousands of trucks full of weapons to Syria.

Highlighting that the international community has chosen to remain silent even though they recognize the fact that Nagorno-Karabakh is occupied by Armenia, Erdogan said no country holds Yerevan accountable for its crime, which has displaced over a million people in the area.

Ankara reiterated its support to Azerbaijan in the face of Armenian aggression early Sunday, with many officials and the Turkish Foreign Ministry declaring unwavering backing to the brotherly Turkic nation.

News.Az