Erdogan believes Turkey-Azerbaijan brotherhood to grow stronger

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he believes that the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger.

"Yesterday we held our inauguration ceremony and unveiled our new government. We then made our first visit to Azerbaijan, just like my brother Ilham Aliyev had visited us straight after the presidential election in Azerbaijan," Erdogan said in an interview with AZERTAC and Azerbaijan Television.

President Erdogan noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan have preserved their brotherhood up to now with the concept of "one nation, two states".

"We want to convey this fraternal message to our Azerbaijani brothers. Today we will hold a one-on-one meeting with Ilham Aliyev. After that, there will be a meeting between delegations, and then we will state our future goals at a joint press conference," he stressed.

"I believe that our brotherhood will continue to grow stronger. We have seen it in TANAP, in TAP, especially in the steps taken at the Aliaga Oil Refinery. On my own behalf and on behalf of my nation, I am sending my personal greetings, lots of love and respect to all my Azerbaijani brothers,” the Turkish leader added.

News.Az

News.Az