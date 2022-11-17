Erdogan: Black Sea grain deal extended for another 120 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Black Sea grain deal has been extended for another 120 days, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday.

The deal had been due to expire this Saturday.

“As a result of four-way talks hosted by Türkiye, the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement was extended for 120 days as of Nov. 19, 2022, in line with the decision taken between Türkiye, the United Nations, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine,” Erdogan said on Twitter.

Nearly 500 ships carried over 11 million tons of grain and foodstuff in the past four months, the Turkish leader noted.

Erdogan thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensykyy for their willingness to extend the agreement and congratulated everyone who contributed.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused in February due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

News.Az