Erdogan calls Global Baku Forum ‘important step’ in fight against consequences of COVID-19

The Global Baku Forum is an important step in the fight against the consequences of the pandemic, which has been poisoning people's lives for a year and a half, Turkish President Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his appeal to the participants of VIII Global Baku Forum.

“Everyone wants the pandemic to end as soon as possible. In this regard, today’s forum is of special importance,” the appeal said.

Erdogan’s appeal was read out by former Turkish prime minister Binali Yildirim.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has today kicked off.

President Aliyev made a speech at the opening ceremony.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The Forum will feature panel discussions on such topics as "New world order after COVID-19", "New world economy", "In a new era: peace, security and human rights", "Combatting climate change and meeting global energy demand", "Health care and vaccination", "Promoting food security", "Eastern Partnership and its opportunities", including the situation in the EU, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus.

