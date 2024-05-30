Erdogan calls on Armenia not to miss historic opportunity for peace with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday urged Armenia not to miss a truly historic opportunity for reaching peace with Azerbaijan.

Speaking during the "Day of Distinguished Observer" at the EFES-2024 international exercises in Izmir, Erdogan stressed Armenia's need to sever ties with external forces and foreign diaspora, realizing that its future is linked to regional countries, News.Az reports.The Turkish leader emphasized that after liberating Karabakh from nearly 30 years of occupation, a truly historic opportunity for establishing sustainable peace has emerged in the region."Such an opportunity should not be missed. Armenia must get rid of the harmful influence of third countries and its diaspora abroad, this will bring it closer and closer to peace. The Armenian people must realize that their future is linked to the countries of the region, neighbour with whom they have co-existed for centuries. This will continue to be the case. Armenia must also have the courage to do what is necessary," he added.

News.Az