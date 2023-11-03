Erdogan calls on Turkic world to provide continued support for Azerbaijan in opening Zangezur corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkic world must continue to support Azerbaijan in the issue related to the opening of the Zangezur corridor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana on Friday, News.Az reports.

The Turkish leader noted that the realization of the transport line that will connect Nakhchivan with the western region of Azerbaijan is of great importance.

"The opening of the line will not only contribute to the well-being of all countries in the region, but will also connect Türkiye with its native hearth - Central Asia. For the successful completion of this phase, we as the Turkic world must continue to support Azerbaijan," Erdogan added.

News.Az