Erdogan calls on Turks abroad to vote in presidential runoff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on Turks living abroad to use their democratic rights and go to the ballot box for the second round of the Turkish presidential elections, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

“I ask you to exercise your democratic right by closely following the election dates in your countries,” Erdogan wrote on Twitter, reiterating that the voting process abroad and at customs gates starts on Saturday.

Saying that the first round of elections was completed successfully, Erdogan continued: “Despite all the difficulties, you have fulfilled your civic duty in the best way.

"You have shown great favor to me and to the People's Alliance. You did not give in to the attempts of the members of the terrorist organization to intimidate, put pressure on you, and usurp your will.”

More than 1.8 million Turkish voters have cast their votes abroad in the country's May 14 elections.

Millions of voters voted on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat Parliament.

Erdoğan's People's Alliance won a majority in Parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second-round runoff on May 28, though Erdogan took the lead in round one.

The president and his closest competitor Kemal Kılıcdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation's Alliance, will face off in round two.

News.Az