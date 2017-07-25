Erdogan calls on world Muslims over Al-Aqsa Mosque

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Israel has taken a dangerous path. By occupying the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israel has exceeded the boundaries,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday, A

The president said the troubled days began for Palestine with the creation of the State of Israel following the fall of the Ottoman Empire, noting that with the latest steps against Al-Aqsa Israel is casting doubt on its own legitimacy as a state.



“By relying on its backers and the weapons at its disposal, Israel is making a mistake. I call on all Muslims around the world to go on a pilgrimage to Al-Aqsa, to Palestine—if they are able to—or find a way and help our brothers therein if they’re unable to travel. The more we defend Al-Aqsa, the fiercer the resistance will be. If Israeli soldiers are dirtying Al-Aqsa with their boots, the reason is we fail to defend it decently. Let’s defend Palestine just as defend Mecca and Medina.



Erdogan noted that Turkey recognizes Palestine with its capital East Jerusalem and Israel with its capital Tel Aviv.



"I told the Israeli president that Muslims who visit the holy sites as well as Jews who visit the synagogue should not be regarded as terrorists. The events happening today are an attempt to deprive Muslims of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This is disrespect towards the first Qiblah of Muslims. I also talked about this with the Israeli Prime Minister, as well as with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the French President. We have received information about an agreement to remove the metal barriers around the Al-Aqsa Mosque. We want Israel not to create a new conflict around this mosque, but to take steps towards peace,” he stressed.



Erdogan outlined that there is a negative attitude towards Turkey in the United States and Europe.



"The West wants Turkey to remain silent. The West wants to meet its interests, disregarding Turkey's. There is no such Turkey. The German government will not allow the Turkish president to speak in his country, but its spies will do everything in Turkey?! You will either treat Turkey respectfully or get the answer you deserve,” said Erdogan.

News.Az

