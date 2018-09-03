Erdogan calls to continue fight against FETO and support Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Erdogan calls to continue fight against FETO and support Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the Cooperation Council of the Turkic speaking states to continue fight against the FETO and support Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Ankara blames FETO and its leader Fetullah Gulen for a failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016,

Speaking at the summit of the heads of state of the Turkic Council in Cholpon-Ata town on September 3, Erdogan said the FETO established its educational institutions all around the world, including Turkey, and said it must be ended.

He called on the countries to use local and national currencies in trading amid Turkish lira's fall following Ankara's rift with Washington over an American evangelical Christian pastor detained in Turkey on terrorism charges.

Additionally, Erdogan supported Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the Nagorno-Karabakh territorial conflict with Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az