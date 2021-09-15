Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijani people on 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a publication on Twitter on the occasion of the 103rd liberation of Baku from the occupation of Bolsheviks and Dashnaks, News.Az reports.

"I sincerely congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the 103rd anniversary of the liberation of Baku, the capital of friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan, from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation," the president wrote.

“I pay tribute to the memory of the commander of the Caucasian Islamic Army Nuru Pasha and the heroic soldiers. I convey my greetings to all Azerbaijani people,” Erdogan added.

