Erdogan: EU accession continues to be Turkey's strategic priority

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's EU accession continues to be Ankara's priority as he called on the bloc to take a more courageous stance on efforts to improve bilateral ties.

Speaking to ambassadors of the bloc in the capital Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan said he has personally witnessed the attempts to block Turkey's bid to join the EU.

"Turkey, which is geographically and historically a part of Europe, is committed to its target of becoming a member," the president said, adding that accession is a priority for Ankara, despite all the "injustices."

Erdoğan noted that Turkey continues to exert efforts and added that he hopes the bloc rids itself of what he called "strategic blindness" and acts more courageously on developing relations with Ankara.

News.Az