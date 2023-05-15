Yandex metrika counter

Erdogan expresses confidence in victory in second round of presidential elections

The current President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his Twitter account expressed confidence in his victory in the second round of the presidential elections, which will be held on May 28,  News.az reports.

"We will gain even more percentage of the vote on May 28 compared to May 14, having won. I hope we will achieve historic success," he wrote.


