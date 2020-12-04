Erdogan: France needs to get rid of Macron as soon as possible

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for his misguided policies, saying that France is going through an extremely dangerous period as a result of its president, Daily Sabah reports.

"Macron is trouble for France. My wish for France is to get rid of Macron as soon as possible. Otherwise, they will have to deal with the yellow vest protesters for longer, or 'red vests' may appear as well," Erdogan told reporters in front of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul following Friday prayers.

Erdogan said that he agrees with the suggestion of his Azerbaijani counterpart, President Ilham Aliyev, who called on France to give Marseille to the Armenians if they are so eager for the latter to have sovereignty.

