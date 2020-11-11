Erdogan hails Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire in phone call with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the cease-fire in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from the Directorate of Communications late Tuesday, Daily Sabah reports.

According to a statement, Erdogan told Putin that the cease-fire is a positive step to reach a permanent solution.

The president told Putin that Armenia’s compliance with the cease-fire is of utmost importance.

Erdogan also said that Turkish forces will be in Azerbaijan alongside Russian forces for observation and supervision, in areas determined by the Azerbaijani government.

He underlined the importance of the creation of a corridor between Azerbaijan's mainland and its enclave Nakchivan, which sits on the Turkish border.

The president emphasized the importance of Turkish-Russian cooperation to solve regional conflicts and issues, including in the Caucasus and Syria.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a historic peace deal to end the decadeslong conflict in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, in a move seen as a victory for Baku and a defeat for Yerevan, as celebrations and protests followed the announcement of the deal in the respective countries.

News.Az