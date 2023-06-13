Erdogan hails successful implementation of infrastructure work by Turkish companies in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our companies representing the private sector successfully continue joint operations in the field of agriculture and animal husbandry,” said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“In addition to this, Turkish contractors are successfully carrying out works in the field of transport and infrastructure in Azerbaijan. We are very pleased with that in particular,” the Turkish President noted.

News.Az