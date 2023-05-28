Turkish President Erdogan leads election with 54.47%: Supreme Election Council (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is leading Sunday’s runoff election with 54.47% of the vote while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has 45.53%, with 54.6% of votes nationwide counted, according to the head of the election authority, News.az reports citing Anadolu.

Ahmet Yener, chairman of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), gave the official results in the vote count so far to reporters in the capital Ankara.

More than 64.1 million Turkish citizens were registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who earlier cast their ballots at overseas polling stations.

Nearly 192,000 ballot boxes were set up for voters across Türkiye.

On May 14, no candidate won the required 50% in the first round, thus triggering Sunday’s presidential runoff, although the incumbent Erdogan took the lead with 49.52%.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Azerbaijani FM meets Turkish, Georgian officials on regional security

Türkiye's solar, wind capacity hits one-third of total power: ministry

Hüsamettin İnaç: ISIS is not returning by accident - INTERVIEW

Iraq says Turkiye will repatriate its citizens from ISIS detainees

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took an initial lead with nearly 52.61% of the vote in the runoff Sunday, compared to his rival Kemal Kılıcdaroglu's 47.39%, according to unofficial nationwide results showed, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Preliminary results were based on around 91.55% of the ballot boxes opened. The turnout was over 85% according to initial unofficial results.

Erdogan emerged victorious in the first round of elections with 49.52% of the votes against Kılıçdaroglu's 44.88%.

News.Az