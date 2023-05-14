Erdogan leads in Turkish elections with more than 70% of ballot boxes open

Unofficial results put President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of his closest rival, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, in the Turkish parliamentary and presidential elections Sunday, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

With more than 71.9% of the ballot boxes now opened, the People's Alliance candidate President Erdoğan had 50.97% of the votes to his name.

In comparison, the Nation Alliance candidate and Republican People's Party (CHP) head Kılıçdaroğlu received 43.22% of the votes in the presidential race.

News.Az