Erdogan meets Qatari emir in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Türkiye’s capital Ankara, News.az reports citing Turkish media .

Erdogan officially welcomed the Qatari emir with a ceremony at the Presidential Complex.The meeting between the two leaders took place behind closed doors.Tamim also visited the Turkish capital last month.During that visit, in the presence of the leaders, the two countries signed eight agreements at the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

