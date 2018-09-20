Erdogan meets representatives of US companies in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strategic cooperation with US will be further strengthened via investment, trade despite ups and downs, president says

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Turkish representatives of American companies in the capital late Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Turkey's strategic cooperation with the U.S. will be further strengthened through investment and trade, despite all the ups and downs," Erdogan said, highlighting the importance of the meeting.

"You know very well what Turkey has accomplished despite the instability, conflict and hardship in the region. The problems we are facing at the moment are never insurmountable for us. Turkey's future will be much brighter."

The closed-door meeting at the presidential complex lasted two and a half hours.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and AK Party Deputy Chairman Lutfi Elvan were also present at the meeting.

