Erdogan: New mega project to provide 100,000 jobs

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday announced a new mega-industrial project that will provide jobs to 100,000 people.

“We are establishing mega industry zones in five regions of Turkey. We will upgrade Turkey's industry and technology by providing employment to 100,000 people,” Erdogan tweeted.

He shared details of the project in an attached graphic titled “National Breakthrough in Industry” in the tweet, which said 45 billion Turkish liras ($9.5 billion) of investment will be made in the first stage of the project, providing 35,000 jobs.

With the new industry zones, 140 billion Turkish liras ($29.5 billion) will be invested, providing 100,000 jobs, the graphic added.

News.Az

