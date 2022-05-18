Erdogan: No approval for NATO enlargement that could weaken Turkiye or alliance

As a NATO member, Turkiye will not agree to any enlargement that could leave the military alliance less secure, nor harm its own security, the Turkish president said Wednesday, laying out its concerns over Finland and Sweden’s push for NATO membership amid the Ukraine war, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"We expect our allies to understand our sensitivities (on counter-terror efforts), to show respect and to provide support if possible," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the parliamentary group meeting of Turkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara.

"We are one of the top countries that actively support the activities of the (NATO) alliance, but this does not mean we will agree to every proposal without question," he said, adding that NATO enlargement can work if Turkiye’s sensitivities are respected.

Erdogan underlined Turkiye's need to protect its borders from terror groups.

It is "inconsistent" for Sweden and Finland to seek to join the military alliance when they provide support to PKK/YPG terrorists, he said.

Sweden refused to extradite terrorists to Turkiye, but dares to ask for NATO membership, he said.

News.Az