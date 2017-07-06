Erdogan offers condolences to Ilham Aliyev over death of Azerbaijani civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on July 6.

The Turkish president expressed deep condolences to his Azerbaijani counterpart and relatives of the deceased over the killing of two Azerbaijani civilians, including a woman and her granddaughter as a result of the Armenian shelling and wished them patience, according to APA.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for the telephone call and condolences.

The head of state said that this is another war crime committed by Armenian armed forces against the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

“This bloody crime that targeted civilians is another manifestation of the Armenian atrocity. Responsibility for this was crime falls entirely on the Armenian political leadership”, Ilham Aliyev said.

During the telephone conversation, the presidents also touched on the issue related to the World Petroleum Congress to be held in Turkey. They also discussed various aspects of the Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani people, President Aliyev once again expressed gratitude to Erdogan for his brotherly stance and condolences.

News.Az

