Erdogan participates in G20 session on sustainable development

On Tuesday, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated in a session titled "Sustainable Development and Energy Transition" during the G20 Leaders’ summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, News.az reports citing Turkish media .

The closed-door session began at the Museum of Modern Art after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's opening speech.For the first time, Brazil's leadership presided over the G20, an economic bloc comprised of the world's 20 largest economies.The G20 includes 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Russia, Türkiye, UK, and UK, as well as two regional bodies: the African Union and the European Union.G20 members account for approximately 85% of the world's GDP, more than 75% of world trade, and roughly two-thirds of the global population.

