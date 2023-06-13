Erdogan: Participation of my brother Ilham and his wife in my swearing-in ceremony is a message to the world and Türkiye

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two fraternal countries. We have walked together with the idea of one nation in two states, and we will continue on this path with determination, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in his swearing-in ceremony was a message to the world and Türkiye, adding that he was now visiting Azerbaijan with his wife. “These visits are an expression of how much the feelings between us have developed,” the President of Türkiye said.

News.Az