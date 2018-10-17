Erdogan, Pompeo meet in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ahead of official visit to Moldova, Turkish president receives Mike Pompeo, his delegation at Ankara Esenboga Airport

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

Erdogan received Pompeo at Esenboga International Airport at 10.10 a.m. local time (0710 GMT) in a 35-minutes long meeting ahead of his official visit to Moldova.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, head of National Intelligence Service (MIT) Hakan Fidan and Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as well as U.S. Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey also attended the meeting.

Prior to his visit to Ankara, Pompeo went to Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Washington Post journalist who has been missing since entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Khashoggi has long been feared killed at the consulate after his disappearance.

