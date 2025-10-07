Erdoğan, Putin discuss Gaza ceasefire, Ukraine peace efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral relations, along with regional and global developments, Turkish officials have announced.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdoğan told Putin that Türkiye is working to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Erdoğan also stressed that diplomatic efforts must gain momentum to achieve a “fair and lasting peace” in Ukraine, adding that Ankara will continue its initiatives to support peace.

During the conversation, the Turkish president also extended birthday wishes to Putin.

News.Az