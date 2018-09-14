Erdogan, Putin to discuss Syria next week: Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

EPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the Syrian crisis with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, the Turkish foreign minister said Friday.

"Turkey is open to cooperation with everyone regarding efforts to fight terror groups in Syria," said Mevlut Cavusoglu at a joint news conference in Islamabad with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Anadolu Agency reports.

News.Az

News.Az