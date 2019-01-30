Erdogan, Putin to meet on April 8

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayip Erdogan are expected to take part in the opening ceremony of a joint year of culture, Anadolu Agency cited Turkish Tourism Deputy Minister Ahmet Haluk Dursun as saying on Wednesday.

The event is planned on April 8 at Russia's Bolshoi Theatre, he said, speaking at the Yunus Emre Institute in Moscow.

"The event will be attended by leaders of the two countries, Russia and Turkey. According to the information that we have received, the case will be exactly as I said, but, of course, it will be officially announced not by us, but by authorized persons," he added.

An opera titled Troy, based on the Greek epic, will be performed by Turkish singers.

2019 was announced a cross-year of Russian-Turkish culture in the two countries.

