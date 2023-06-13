Erdogan: Quick resolution of Zangezur corridor issue will enable strengthening of Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The speedy solution of the Zangezur corridor issue will provide us with two important opportunities. Türkiye's connection with Nakhchivan will be stronger thanks to the steps to be taken in the area of road and railway communication. These relations will enable the strengthening of relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan,” said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az