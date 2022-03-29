Erdogan reiterates Turkiye’s readiness to host Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s president once again expressed his country’s readiness to host a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

President Erdogan on Tuesday met with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, which are in Istanbul for the next round of talks.

“The world is waiting for good news from you. The results you will achieve can also pave the way for a meeting at the presidential level,” Erdogan told the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Several rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine have been held in Belarus so far, and the last talks were held via video link on March 14, with no concrete results achieved yet.

On March 10, the Turkish city of Antalya hosted the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, the highest-level meeting of the two sides since the war began on Feb. 24.

Although the sides failed to reach an agreement on a cease-fire, they agreed to continue negotiations over the conflict.

News.Az