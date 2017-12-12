Erdogan: S-400 missile deal with Russia to be finalized

“Our colleagues will come together this week to conclude this work,” Erdogan told a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ankara, APA repor

The S-400 is Russia’s most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system and can carry three types of missiles capable of destroying targets including ballistic and cruise missiles

The system can track and engage up to 300 targets at a time and has an altitude ceiling of 27 kilometers (17 miles)

On trade, Erdogan said cooperation between Ankara and Moscow was getting stronger “day by day”

“Our bilateral trade volume with Russia increased 30 percent as of the first 10 months of 2017,” he said

“We have a harmonious working environment at the political level.”

The two leaders have met eight times this year. Erdogan said Ankara and Moscow would hold a seventh High-Level Cooperation Council meeting in 2018.

News.Az

