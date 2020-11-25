Erdogan says Armenia shouldn’t evade responsibilities in Nagorno-Karabakh deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia should not be allowed to evade responsibilities under a cease-fire deal with Azerbaijan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call late Tuesday, Daily Sabah reports.

Erdogan also said in the call that he expects the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh region to become active as soon as possible.

Reiterating Turkey’s sensitivity with regards to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Erdogan also said that the criticisms of other co-chairs of the Minsk Group toward peace efforts are not understandable.

News.Az