Erdogan says concerns of some OSCE MG co-chairing countries don't matter

The occupation, which lasted for 30 years in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, has ended, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan stressed that unfortunately, despite the trilateral declaration signed on November 10, 2020 by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia and the prime minister of Armenia, some OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries are concerned about this declaration.

"The concern of some OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries does not matter,” the president added. “Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia have taken very important steps to ensure peace and stability in the region. The Azerbaijani flag is flying in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the occupied Kalbajar district was liberated this morning."

Erdogan said that during yesterday's telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the views on strengthening peace and stability in the Nagorno-Karabakh region were held.

In accordance with a trilateral declaration signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia and the prime minister of Armenia, the Azerbaijani army entered Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan on November 25.

