Erdogan says date for Putin's Türkiye visit will be set soon

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the date for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Türkiye will soon be set, as he touched upon his busy agenda in meeting with reporters in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

In response to a question about Putin’s visit, Erdogan said he frequently speaks with the Russian president and said he believes the date will soon be set.

Putin’s visit to Türkiye will likely take place in late April or early May. The trip, delayed twice since late last year, will mark Putin’s first visit to a NATO member state since he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Putin and Erdogan would discuss the gas hub, the war in Ukraine and the Black Sea grain exports during their meeting.

Ankara has sought to persuade Russia to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative – brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations – that ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grain during the war via the Black Sea. Russia withdrew from the accord in July 2023 and has said it was not interested in reviving it.

News.Az