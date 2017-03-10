Erdogan says discussed Turkey-Russia-Azerbaijan tripartite union with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We discussed the creation of a tripartite union of Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan."

According to APA, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that creating the tripartite union of Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed in the sixth meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council.

News.Az

