Erdogan says Istanbul peace talks quickest way to end Ukraine war

Peace talks in Istanbul offer the quickest way to end the war in Ukraine, the Turkish president said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The mediation process started in Turkiye is also the most reliable method to overcome the crisis and halt the hostilities, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Erdogan said Ankara remains engaged with Kyiv and Moscow on the issue of humanitarian corridors, stressing that such contacts will be beneficial for efforts to stop the war and limit its global impact, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Rutte, for his part, said in a tweet that the two leaders discussed the developments in war-weary Ukraine and Turkiye's efforts to mediate between the conflicting sides.

“The Netherlands remains in dialogue with our partners and allies to further deepen our support for Ukraine,” he said.

News.Az